The Ta-Kum-Ta Softball-a-thon will be held at Burlington’s Centennial Field Saturday, Sept. 24, to support local families affected by childhood cancer.
The all-day event includes hours of softball, infinite innings and free family fun.
“There’s a magic you experience when you witness Camp Ta-Kum-Ta’s programs in person. Through family friendly activities, energetic games and a whole lot of fun, we’re excited to bring the spirit of camp to the greater community through this softball-a-thon,” Meaghan Bombardier, a camp board member and event co-chair, said.
Participants sign up to play for as many of the endless potential innings as they would like. All skill levels are welcome. Players can sign up as individuals or as a team and get to take advantage of a once in a lifetime opportunity to play at the Lake Monsters’ Centennial Field.
Community members are encouraged to bring their friends and family to enjoy free activities at the ballpark. Participants can look forward to inflatables, Touch-a-Truck vehicles, lawn games, park food, face painting and more.
Learn more and sign up to play at takumta.org/softball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.