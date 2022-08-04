Hikers and rock climbers can return to Vermont cliffs now that peregrine falcon nesting season has ended.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has confirmed that all the young falcons have learned to fly and should not be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.
“The young peregrines have fledged, and nesting data suggest Vermont falcons had a successful year. A final report will be issued later this year,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s migratory bird biologist Doug Morin said. “The falcon’s nesting success is due to a combination of factors, including good weather and cooperation from hikers and rock climbers who observe a respectful distance from nesting falcons during this critical period. Peregrine nesting success would not be possible without more than 50 volunteers who monitor the nest sites statewide from March to the end of July.”
According to Audubon Vermont biologist Margaret Fowle, who coordinates the monitoring effort on behalf of the department, biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied about 50 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer.
“We greatly appreciate the time and effort volunteers put into monitoring the population this year, and we thank landowners and recreationists for their cooperation in protecting nesting peregrines from human disturbance,” said Fowle.
Peregrines were removed from the state’s threatened and endangered species list in 2005. Ongoing cooperation from recreationists and continued monitoring efforts by fish and wildlife and Audubon will help ensure the peregrine’s recovery in future years.
