Airman 1st Class Dalton Fitch-O’Leary, tactical aircraft maintainer assigned to the 158th Maintenance Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard, bested more than 700 basic military trainees to become the top honor graduate.
To be recognized as an honor graduate in basic military training, trainees are evaluated in several areas — physical fitness, living area inspections, leadership points and the end of course exam. Typically, 10 percent of trainees graduate as honor graduates.
“I am honored to have received the top grad award,” said Fitch-O’Leary. “I went into basic military training with the goal of putting everything I had into each day, and winning this award shows me that I was able to achieve that goal.”
“Achieving top honor grad is a tremendous honor and something to be proud of,” said Chief Master Sgt. Hugo Gamarra, 158th Force Support Flight. “It’s airmen like Fitch-O’Leary, the tip-of-the spear airmen, who really set the standard and exemplify who we are as wingmen at the 158th Fighter Squadron. We’re proud to have him as one of our Green Mountain Boys and we look forward to his return home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.