Library patrons in South Burlington will be able to breathe a little easier.
The South Burlington Public Library was one of 21 libraries around the state to receive a COVID-19 grant from the University of Vermont Office of Engagement.
According to a release from the library, the project, called “Opening Up: Expanding Vermont Public Library Patron Access and Safety” secured funding for air filtration and purification equipment. It helps staffers working in the physical library as they offer curbside service.
“Upon reopening in the New Year, both staff and patrons will be more confident in the library’s air quality, allowing even more people to come inside to browse and use the computers,” the release said.
For the grant, the UVM Office of Engagement partnered with the UVM Extension Office.
