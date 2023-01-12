Age Well needs volunteers to provide regular social interaction and assistance to seniors in their homes.
Help older Vermonters by delivering Meals on Wheels, providing visits, grocery shopping, running errands, helping with respite, and so much more.
Time commitment is based on availability and can vary from one day a week to two days a month (Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.)
Call 802-662-5249 or volunteer@agewellvt.org for information.
Age Well serves Addison, Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.