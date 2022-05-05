Father Tim Naples of St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington will host an interactive mental health presentation on Thursday, May 12, 6-7:30 p.m. by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont.
The presentation highlights the importance of creating a supportive faith community that welcomes open dialogue about mental health to support individuals and family members and includes a discussion.
Jodi Girouard, author, mental health advocate, and National Alliance on Mental Illness volunteer will talk openly about her mental health experience and how she found a pathway to hope and healing. She will read excerpts and poetry from her book, “Living with the Neighbors.”
