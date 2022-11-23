A forest-lover’s reading list for holidays

I am often asked what books I would recommend to folks interested in learning more about forests and forestry. For my column this month I will recommend a few of my favorite resources for forest-lovers, each addressing a key theme of forests and forest stewardship.
• “The Hidden Forest: Biography of an Ecosystem” by Jon R. Luoma. For anyone interested in developing a better understanding of how forests work, this book is always my first recommendation. In it, Luoma follows a multi-disciplinary group of researchers at the Andrews Experimental Forest in Oregon as they collaborate to build a more complete vision of the pieces, parts and processes that make forest ecosystems function. The genius of this book is both its easy-to-read, conversational tone, and its clear, accurate, nuanced description of forest ecology.
I have found that an understanding of healthy forests is not something that any of us are born with, but something that we can develop. Forests are at times unintuitive, messy and complicated. The first step toward earning how to care for and manage forests is learning what makes them tick, and this is a great resource for doing just that.
• “Reading the Forested Landscape” by Tom Wessells. Understanding the legacies on New England’s historic landscape is a key ingredient in understanding how our modern-day forests came to be. In this book Wessels, an ecologist from southern Vermont, discusses how to read the history of our forests using clues like stone walls.
Since the early 1800s, nearly all of Vermont’s forests have been cleared, many of them maintained as pastures for a century or more. While your backyard woods may seem ancient, it is likely that it was a pasture within the last 60 to 100 years, placing it at the very beginning of the process of forest development. This is true for the young forests across our landscape which lack many of the traits of the ancient forests that once defined the region.
• “A Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold. Published in 1949, this work is a foundational text in the conservation world. Through a series of essays, Leopold — a forester and conservationist — discusses the nuances of his relationship with the land. Perhaps the most salient contribution of this book, and Leopold’s work in general, is the idea of the land ethic — the concept that we have a moral or ethical responsibility toward the land and its forests, wetlands, wildlife and waters.
Whether we have the privilege of owning our own forest or not, each of us also affects forests locally and globally through our choices and the resources that we consume. As Leopold details in this poignant book, each of us has the opportunity and the responsibility to define our own land ethic.
• “Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. In “Gathering Moss,” Kimmerer, a bryologist (a scientist who studies mosses and other bryophytes), highlights her own land ethic while guiding the reader on an exploration into the enigmatic world of mosses. Kimmerer, the author of the acclaimed “Braiding Sweetgrass,” demonstrates how even the tiniest parts of the forest are rich with life and worthy of our care and attention.
While we often focus on trees, research increasingly shows that the other components of forests — mosses, lichens, plants, animals, insects, fungi — are critical to their health and function.
Ethan Tapper is the Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. Sign up for his eNews and read articles he’s written at linktr.ee/chittendencountyforester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.