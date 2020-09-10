It’s a beautiful day in Vermont with the sun shining on my face and the clouds drifting through the sky. The white clouds make me think of myself drifting, flying and turning around in the sky calmly changing its looks and form. The silence and calmness make me love Mother Nature even more. The birds chirp and the worms wiggle around in the soil.
Vermont is beautiful in every way possible. The waves roll over my feet while the sand lightly massages my feet. The trees give me fresh air to breathe calmly. The ripples in the ocean calmly push its way to me. I love Mother Nature because she gives us our life and our heart and therefore, we must take care of her too. The wet sand covers my feet until my feet are all covered with wet sand.
This tree has injuries, but it is still beautiful and lovely. We mustn’t judge each other from the outside. I love the world because everyone and thing is special in its own way. The world deserves to be treated the way she treats us. She teaches us different lessons but we might not notice them though but if you look closely at the world you can tell that the world has many lessons that we might not have noticed but always look closely and always treat the way you would like to be treated.
The mountain is high and it might seem impossible to climb up, but your spirits will guide you along the mountain. It might take a long time but there is always a reward after you finish the hard part. Vermont is beautiful not just because of how calm it is, it is because of everyone that is in Vermont.
Evan Xia is a 6th grade student at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington.
