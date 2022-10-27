Make sure your houses are decked out by Sunday, Oct. 30, for the South Burlington Halloween decorating contest.
That’s when recreation and parks staff will judge each contestant’s house between 5-7 p.m. One winner will be awarded for each category.
Judging is based on originality, creativity and use of the Halloween theme in home’s entryway, and includes the part of yards and houses visible and open to the public.
Special lighting, musical effects and live actors are encouraged. Small details like lighting pumpkins and playing spooky music will help make the experience spooktacular for everyone.
Categories include scariest house, creepiest skeleton, best use of animation, best decorated, pumpkin and judges’ favorite.
