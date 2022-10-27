The scouts of BSA Troop 6110 plan a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the parish hall at St. Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, in South Burlington from 5:30-7 p.m.
Dinner will include spaghetti, meatballs, bread and a salad. Dine in or take it to go. There will also be a bake sale.
Bring your family and friends — and appetites — and meet the first female BSA Troop in South Burlington.
Founded this year, Troop 6110 welcomes all girls between the ages of 11 and 17.
For more, email sbvtscouts@gmail.com.
