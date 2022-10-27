Due to its immense popularity, the city’s glow walk will be back for its third year, on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m.
The event takes place around the stormwater pond on Market Street. Glow necklaces will be handed out to the first 300 kids and South Burlington Police will hand out goodie bags while supplies last.
