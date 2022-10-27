South Burlington residents and friends in the city’s Orchard neighborhood are once again collecting items to support their Champlain Valley neighbors.
“Helping our neighbors in Chittenden County is a valued tradition in the Orchard neighborhood,” said Louis Godin, South Burlington resident and founder of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Project (nhnproject.org). “We once again will be supporting Feeding Chittenden, community health centers of Burlington and, new for this year, the Junior League Champlain Valley diaper bank.
Food Drive Plus opens Saturday, Oct. 29, with a neighborhood Color and Cocktails social event (weather permitting) and ends Dec. 31 with a neighborhood New Year’s Eve Glow Parade.
Visit fooddriveplus.org for more information and donation drop off dates and times.
