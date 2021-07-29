Active-duty military and their families can enjoy free baseball at Vermont National Guard’s military appreciation night, Tuesday, Aug. 10, Centennial Field, 98 University Road, Burlington.
Game time is 7:05 p.m., and gates open an hour earlier.
Active duty, National Guard Reserve members, retired military and immediate family will get in free with a military ID.
