The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project has awarded $14,060 in spring 2021 grants to six local nonprofits.
Recipients include the Community on Temporary Shelter (COTS) and Shader Croft School, both in Burlington; Vermont Parks Forever and Prevent Child Abuse — Vermont, in Montpelier; Shelburne Rescue; and YMCA Camp Hochelega in South Hero.
The Interfaith Project raises funds through the sale of donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art and collectibles at its resale shop 5404 Shelburne Road, Shelburne.
Since the first grants given in April 2005, more than $764,000 has been distributed.
Grant applications are available at schipstreasure.org.
Participating faith communities are All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Shelburne; Ascension Lutheran Church, South Burlington; Charlotte Congregational Church; Hinesburg United Church; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Charlotte; Shelburne United Methodist Church; St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Shelburne; St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Hinesburg; Trinity Episcopal Church, Shelburne; Vermont Zen Center, Shelburne.
