The Friends of the South Burlington Public Library hold their big fall book sale in the community room on the second floor of the library, 180 Market St., on Friday, Nov. 4, 2-5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Children’s and adult fiction and non-fiction books in very good condition, popular paperbacks, audio books and DVDs and a table of classics and collectibles will be on sale at very low prices. New book bags, unique notecards and a raffle will be some of the extras.
Members may attend preview night, Thursday, Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m. Shoppers can join on the spot for the minimum $10 or online at bit.ly/3smkYwF.
Since 1984, the Friends of the South Burlington Public Library have been at work behind the scenes, actively supporting the staff, programs, events and mission of the library. The support of members, old and new, allows the Friends to provide extra programs such as the winter concert series and enhancement of children’s summer reading while maintaining a reserve that allows the group to respond when there is a critical need.
In addition to cash and checks, credit cards and mobile payments will be accepted. All sales benefit the library.
