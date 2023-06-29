ZEMs break ground

The groundbreaking for zero energy modules at Rick Marcotte Central School was held June 21 with Tim Jarvis, senior director of operations and finance for the South Burlington School District, Lissa McDonald, Rick Marcotte principal, superintendent Violet Nichols, Kate Bailey, school board member, and Tim Barritt, South Burlington City Council clerk.
The modules are expected to help with overcrowding in several of the district’s schools.
