As part of its “Ready, Set, Kindergarten” initiative, the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains are hosting summer webinars to help girls transition into kindergarten effectively in the fall.
Whatever fall may look like.
It is clear that Vermont’s school systems, elementary schools included will be adapting their former set-ups in favor of safer solutions, many pieces of the puzzle still in flux.
Meanwhile, the Girl Scouts organization is working to offer the free forum for any girl getting ready for kindergarten to learn, socialize and become better equipped to thrive.
The initiative, under the “Make New Friends” program has been launched with a mission.
“It is a four-part virtual series that provides opportunities for the girls to strengthen core competences before they enter kindergarten,” said Amanda LeClair, director of membership.
She added, “because of the pandemic they did not get the same prep work that kids usually get through the end of preschool. We want to allow them to have time to connect with the same friends each week, work with a staff member, a lead her through some sessions around language, literacy, cognition, and approaches to social and emotionally learning. These are all important things that will help her succeed through kindergarten.”
This is an important time for youngsters to socialize – even during social distancing.
“Social and emotional learning is so important, really for all—but in particular for our school’s youngest,” said Tina Brown, who has taught kindergarten at the Chamberlin School for thirty years. “One of the biggest goals we have in kindergarten is that social and emotional piece; how to be a good citizen and community member of the class.”
Considering the inevitable changes the upcoming school year will hold, a solid base for kindergartners will be more important than ever, Brown said.
The “Make New Friends” program was launched through collaborations with Girl Scouts of the USA and many different councils. With the aim of, “our girls have the tools and opportunities to be successful” LeClair said.
The sessions are available at a variety of times, one having started last Monday, July 27, that will run for four consecutive Mondays. The next will be Tuesday, August 4, and will run for four consecutive Tuesdays.
There are three times during the day that they can participate in these sessions. All of which are conducted over a secure Zoom platform. Families may sign up for one of three times for their session — 10 a.m., 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.
To register, families should visit the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains website girlscoutsgwm.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.