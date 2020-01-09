Tuttle Middle School in association with the First Light Theatre Project is warming up the winter season with a new take on Shakespeare’s most popular comedy, “Twelfth Night.” Set in the rocking 1970s, this production will bring a sense of romantic whimsy and yearning to the costal region of Illyria. Comedic mistaken identity and deception abound, as the party rages, the laughter flows, and the live rock music plays on. “Twelfth Night” is a story of mistaken identity, concealed truth, and comic revelation. When siblings, Viola and Sebastian, are shipwrecked off the coastal region of Illyria, each believes the other to be dead. Viola disguises herself as a man to find employment but unintentionally catches the eye of Olivia, the beloved of her new employer, Duke Orsino. To make matters worse, Viola has fallen for the Duke. The situation gets no less complicated when Sebastian arrives on the scene and is quickly mistaken for his sister, the disguised Viola, and finds himself married to Olivia. Meanwhile, Sir Toby Belch and Sir Andrew Aguecheek are wreaking havoc among the servants with no less need for illusion, confusion, and concealment. In the end, most things work out and everyone at least gets their just desserts.
Twelfth Night is filled with dance, folly, poetry, music and a cast of unforgettable characters, as well as some of Shakespeare’s best wisdom and wordplay. It is most suitable for ages 10 and up.
“Twelfth Night” will be performed on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11, at 7 p.m. in the South Burlington High School Theatre. Tickets are $10 ($6 for seniors and students) and are available at the door. For more information, or to order tickets online visit firstlighttheatrevt.com.