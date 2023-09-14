Clemmons Family Farm is releasing a free tutorial video series for teachers to help integrate an African American history, arts and culture program for students.
The videos feature Vermont grade school teachers and Clemmons Family Farm teaching artists explaining how they use “Joy in Motion,” a special edition of the farm’s curriculum for kids in kindergarten through grade 12.
The curriculum, “Windows to a Multicultural World,” includes an online digital curriculum with downloadable handouts for teachers and students, live and pre-recorded teaching artist engagements and field trips for grade school students to the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte. The series of tutorial videos, which range from 10 to 20 minutes, are designed to give teachers an in-depth look at selected lesson plans, with tips on how to use the curriculum with their students.
“Clemmons Family Farm has produced a tremendous resource for teachers,” Steven Berbeco, Clemmons Family Farm board member, said. “The video tutorial series helps teachers, instructional coaches, curriculum directors, and principals understand how ‘Windows to a Multicultural World’ fits into the important work that our grade schools are doing every day, prompting students to learn important and meaningful lessons about multiculturalism.”
Vermont grade school teachers Nari Penson, Sarah Kitchen and Carly Bennett star in the videos and speak about their experiences working with the curriculum. The videos also feature Clemmons Family Farm teaching artists Kya Jackson (visual artist), KeruBo Webster (singer-songwriter), Izzy Grae (theater and movement artist) and Alex Aya Sapphire (spoken word and hip-hop artist).
“Social and emotional learning through the arts is at the core of ‘Joy in Motion’,” Kia’Rae Hanron, the farm’s arts learning director, said. “We are excited that the tutorials can give teachers a sense of how African American history and culture can deliver empowering and engaging lessons for young learners.”
The videos are available for free at clemmonsfamilyfarm.org.
