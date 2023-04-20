The South Burlington School District invites the community for Donuts and Discussion on the third Friday of every month at its central offices, 577 Dorset St., from 9-10 a.m.
Join the superintendent and school board members for conversation, coffee and doughnuts this month on Friday, April 21.
