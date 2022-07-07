How do you honor 50 years of history? If you’re The Schoolhouse in South Burlington, you double down on the ideals you stand for — respect, belonging, responsibility, trust and sharing — you gather your people, and you celebrate in a big way.
The school’s end-of-year and birthday festivities began for current students with a field day at Common Ground Center in Starksboro, continued with a Pride rally and parade through the surrounding neighborhood, and culminated with hundreds of alumni and friends converging on school grounds for a 50th birthday party, complete with birthday cake, singing, a photo booth and ice cream.
At field day, students from kindergarten through eighth grade spent the day playing Capture The Flag, catching bullfrogs, eating watermelon, exploring and climbing rocks.
Student Emma Kombo was the driving force behind the school’s first-ever Pride parade, held on a sunny afternoon shortly before the end of school.
Later in June, in an event that was months in the planning, alumni, friends, family and current Schoolhouse students converged on school grounds for a celebration of 50 years and a walk down memory lane.
Guests enjoyed ice cream, delved into homemade chocolate-raspberry cake festooned with flowers, and hammed it up in front of a photo booth.
There was also a raffle featuring dozens of donated local items, services and crafts, and commemorative 50th anniversary T-shirts.
“I am proud to have been a part of this big adventure and proud of all the kind and thoughtful humans who have (and will continue) to leave Schoolhouse and bring some hope to these crazy times,” said head of school Liz Shayne. “It is what we have needed for the last 50 years and what we need now more than ever.”
The Schoolhouse was founded in 1971 as a parent co-op.
