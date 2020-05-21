Olivia Jo Dickinson of South Burlington has been awarded a Clare Boothe Luce Undergraduate Scholarship.
Luce, one of the first women elected to congress, created the scholarship to promote education for women in science.
Dickinson is a student at Providence College in Rhode Island. She will receive a full tuition scholarship for her senior year, with funding to support research and a project promoting women in science, technology, engineering and math.
“I find it a great privilege to be recognized for my dedication to the sciences and to have a large financial burden removed so that my graduate plans can be that much more open and less financially cumbersome,” Dickinson said.
As an applied physics and mathematics double major, Dickinson is a member of the college’s Liberal Arts Honors Program, serves as a tutor for underclassman and is a student-athlete on the women’s track and field team.
“In just a little over one semester Olivia has participated in more research-related activities
than the majority of undergraduate students I have mentored over their entire undergraduate careers,” said Dr. Joseph Ribaudo, her research advisor.
Dickinson has accepted a summer research internship at Duke University to work at the Triangle Universities Nuclear Laboratories. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the internship has changed to a remote basis.
“As an experimental research experience, it will be difficult to replicate virtually, but the professor I will be working with has worked tirelessly to create a virtual program that will model, as best he can, the essence of what it is like to work in a nuclear lab,” she said.
Once her senior year begins, Dickinson’s plans are to initiate a “Women in Physics” cohort at Providence College with the goal of inspiring confidence in women pursuing careers in physics and engineering.
“Women advocating for women is essential in all disciplines, but especially among those largely male-dominated,” she said. “This cohort will create an atmosphere to express enthusiasm about science, while providing a platform to build networks, thus increasing success in the classroom and the workplace.”