Aedan Vincent, 6-and-a-half, Grade 1, Orchard School
TOP (The Other Paper): What did you see, hear, smell and feel during your first day of school?
Aedan Vincent (with help answering from mom Krista Vincent): I saw mostly just one classroom and the hallways, but I like the balloon and colors for decorations. I heard a lot of excitement and smelled mask fabric.
TOP: How did you feel about the first day?
Aedan Vincent: I felt a little nervous because I might get some things wrong.
TOP: How was the temperature check and health screening?
Krista Vincent: It was weird to have the temperature check in the car, but he was just so excited about being in first grade it didn’t matter.
TOP: What was it like to wear a mask all day?
Aedan Vincent: It was OK wearing a mask, but it felt fresh and really good when we got to have a recess break and mask breaks.
TOP: What were your favorite and least favorite parts of the day?
Krista Vincent: His most favorite part of the day was getting to meet so many new people and his least favorite part of the day was not getting to use all the new equipment on the playground because kids needed to be separated.
