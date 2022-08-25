A South Burlington parent and teacher in the Essex School District has been appointed to fill the hole left on the South Burlington School Board.
Laura Williams of South Burlington will fill the seat vacated by former member Michelle Boyer who resigned abruptly in July.
Following interviews with a reportedly record number of applicants at a meeting last week, three out of four school board members voted to have Williams serve the remaining six months of Boyer’s term until Town Meeting Day, at which point the seat will be up for election.
Out of 7 total candidates, the board passed over a few parents, a member of the affordable housing committee and other folks in the community, including Elizabeth Fitzgerald, who served on the school board for 15 years before stepping down two years ago.
Board member Alex McHenry cast the sole no vote for Williams in favor of Fitzgerald filling the seat. He did not return requests for comment.
In her interview, Williams presented herself as a passionate person who would bring both a parent’s and teacher’s perspective to the school board. One of her top issues facing the district is a need for equity, inclusion and mental health support.
“All of us need to feel welcome. That’s how you learn. If you don’t feel welcome, you’re not going to learn,” she said, adding that her other focus is on fixing the district’s aging facilities. “I’m a taxpayer here, so I definitely understand that things cost money. But I’m also a teacher and I know what it takes to keep really good staff from quitting and walking away.”
Williams attended the University of Vermont and received a master’s degree in education. Both of her children were enrolled in the South Burlington School District and have since graduated.
In a personal statement, Williams said that the most recent school year was “one of the roughest years” she’s experienced in teaching since she started in 1993, but that she feels “called to serve.”
“I cannot think of anything more critical for a functioning society than education and also democracy. I do love democracy. I show up for it every single day, and I am looking for more ways to be involved,” Williams said.
This isn’t her first time vying for a school board seat. In 2018, Williams ran for a three-year seat and lost to Fitzgerald, who ended her 15-year stint in 2021 after that term ended.
Fitzgerald said her family called her crazy for applying to join the school board again, but during the recent round of interviews, she explained that she felt it was her “civic duty to step up” and offer her institutional knowledge.
“The diversity of experience that I’ve had in my prior capacity really covers everything from collective bargaining to school safety issues to legislative issues at the state level to policy governance,” she said. “I think the strength that I really can bring is that I can hit the ground running.”
Williams’ appointment will end on March Town Meeting Day when the seat will be up for election again.
Chelsea Tillinghast encouraged all applicants to run for the school board in March and thanked all who applied.
Boyer mum on departure
The seat opened when Michelle Boyer, who was elected about five months ago, resigned last month. In early August, in response to an inquiry from The Other Paper as to why she left, Boyer wrote that she was out of town and would release a statement at the end of the month. On Monday she released a statement saying she had no comment on her reasons for leaving.
However, Boyer added that she took issue with board discussions over the new superintendent search process following her exit — a process which Boyer had been spearheading.
She argued that the board does not need to start the search process from the beginning, as board chair Travia Childs implied at a meeting last week, but that the search process was going according to plan and was producing results despite Boyer’s absence.
She added that “recent statements that there is not enough money to hire a search consultant are inconsistent” with what district leadership had said earlier.
