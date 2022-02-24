David Young, a key figure in the South Burlington School District for 18 years, will step down as superintendent in June.
Young said he believes now is the perfect time. With three new school board members being elected next Tuesday and it will give the new board a chance to pick an educator to help the city take its next step forward, he said.
Young said the past two years have been tough on everybody in education as they try to do the best to deliver for students, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Young, 58, said he plans to remain active within education while working for students and proper funding.
Young is not alone in moving along.
“With respect to superintendent transitions this year, based on information as of today, there will be 14 transitions, six of which are currently filled by acting or interim superintendents, on July 1,” Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association, said.
“This turnover — 14 out of 53 superintendent positions, is higher than what we have seen in recent years,” he said.
He said Young has been a strong contributor to both the regional superintendents group and the Vermont Superintendents Association.
During his time, Young has dealt with a wide range of topics, from a controversial mascot change from the Rebels to the Wolves to lockdowns for threats and other reasons and the firing of Vermont’s Teacher of the Year — not once, but twice.
An arbitrator ordered the teacher accused of molesting a student re-hired, only to have a second student file an identical complaint two days later. That time the firing was upheld.
One controversy that consumed the superintendent and board in the last half of 2021 began last spring, when a former high school teacher violated the district’s policy for the prevention of harassment, hazing and bullying after joking about hanging an object resembling a noose from the school’s Black Lives Matter flag.
But the community did not find out about it until last August.
South Burlington High School teacher Stephen Barner submitted a letter of resignation during the investigation, then continued teaching for three months before he quietly retired, a point school board member Travia Childs, whose son reported the teacher, described as a “cover up.”
In October, she called for a public apology from Young and his resignation, just before a third-party report found that while school administrators complied with established norms when handling the incident, the discipline handed down should have been “significantly more robust,” short of firing the teacher.
Throughout the fall and winter months, Young has maintained that he took the matter “very seriously” and that he believed if he had fired Barner, an arbitrator would have reversed the decision.
He apologized in November when the report was made available to the public, saying, “I care deeply about our students and I’m deeply apologetic, to certainly the very specific students that have been affected, but it’s not just the two. It’s many, many so I want to just publicly apologize. I never want to have a staff member or a teacher, or anyone for that matter, do something that’s disadvantageous to children.”
That same month, two board members announced they would not run again for their seats, chair Bridget Burkhardt and clerk Brian Minier. Since appointee Laura Rowntree will not run to serve the remaining two years of a three-year term, vacated in the fall by another past board member, all three positions will see turnover.
Young is paid about $174,400 a year, but does not get health insurance, a benefit the city may have to offer the next superintendent. Young, who refused a raise last year, was due for a 4 percent raise next year.
Young joined the district in 2004 as an assistant superintendent and promoted to superintendent in July 2011.
Young grew up in Burlington where he learned about government service from his father, Robert Young, a general manager for the Burlington Electric Department.
Young graduated in 1985 from Norwich University where he was part of the corps of cadets and got to live by the school motto “We Will Try,” a philosophy he says he continues to aspire to.
He served in the military for about 12 years, first in the U.S. Army after Norwich and later in the National Guard.
Young was hired as a health teacher at BFA-Fairfax, did some curriculum work and served as assistant principal. He jumped to the town of Georgia for 10 years before moving to South Burlington.
He also earned his master’s degree at Norwich.
Avalon Styles-Ashley contributed to this report.
