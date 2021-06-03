Ryan Roberge, a parent of two at Gertrude Chamberlin School, helped Maia Zuchman’s third grade class plant a three sisters garden. The class is learning about Indigenous history and culture, he said, so to complement what they’re learning in the classroom, they’re jumping into gardening outside.
Corns, beans and squash make up the three sisters, an Indigenous method of gardening that allows the plants to support one another and produce nutritious food. When Roberge visited May 26, the kiddos got their hands dirty planting and learning about seeds.
