The resonant beat of a djembe drum filled the Rick Marcotte Central School Cafeteria as students, some faculty members, farmers from Common Roots and residents formed a circle.
The group raised their hands to the sky, each other and the ground as part of a West African welcome song. Behind them chefs from Common Roots and the South Burlington School District bustled about filling the space with the ginger-y spice of a home cooked lunch.
The gathering marked the inaugural Empty Soup Bowl – South Burlington Martin Luther King Day of Service, hosted by Common Roots and the South Burlington School District.
About 50 students from the National Honor Society, Coalition for Community Service, Key Club and Student Council volunteered during their day off to help run the event.
It was an opportunity for reflection, education and community and to enjoy farm fresh food from Common Roots.
“There were always very many people gathered to hear Dr. King speak,” student Nisha Shah told the group. “He shared how we should care for one another, treat each other gently, fairly and always, no matter how hard, do the right thing that needs doing.”
But who helped care for King and his followers as they traveled around the country to spread their message? According to Shah, African American farmers took King and the masses into their homes, feeding them and offering them a place to rest. These farmers shared with them traditional African cuisine with staples like black-eyed peas, millet, grits and black rice, she said.
“When we honor Dr. King, we also want to do the right thing and honor the great farmers who fed and cared for so many without even having to do so,” Shah said.
And honor the farmers they did. A spread of black-eyed peas; squash with apple, lemon and ginger; homemade focaccia bread; vegetable soup; cheese and fruits were served to attendees, who donated money to the South Burlington Food Shelf in exchange for the fare.
Among them, were Rita and Adam Bortz. The Bortzes heard about the event from Common Roots Director Carol McQuillen and wanted to help the food shelf. They had previously volunteered time to paint the food shelf and contribute other work in the space. Rick Marcotte Central School Nurse Michelle Cannon and her kids also attended the lunch. Cannon felt the event would be a fun way to learn as well as benefit the local food shelf.
“As the nurse I’ve noticed a significant uptick in need in our community and wanted to be able to support what our community is doing,” she said. “I love the fact that the emergency food shelf is here … whatever we can do to support it in our community I think is good.”
South Burlington High School Seniors and National Honor Society Members Mia Harton and Sydney Klugo were part of the driving force behind the event. According to Harton, they were inspired to host an event to benefit the food shelf after touring Common Roots and learning of the farm’s efforts to bring fresh food to South Burlington residents in need. The students began by hosting a food drive and worked expeditiously from October until Jan. 20 to host the Empty Bowl Lunch - MLK Service Day.
“We put the date as Martin Luther King Day because we knew it was a day off and a day the kids could and should be doing service,” said Christine Lundie, coordinator of career development center at the high school. “It was a little ambitious, but we thought it was enough time if we all worked together to pull it off.”
Student volunteers dropped off donated food and stocked shelves at the food shelf before heading over to Rick Marcotte Central School to prepare the MLK luncheon. And though they had to give up their day off to do it, the students were happy to serve.
“I don’t mind coming in and helping people if I can ... especially on MLK day, this is a day of service and everyone should be serving their community as best they can,” Harton said.
“I like to do a lot of community service, so I think just doing this on MLK Day felt like a good use of my time,” Klugo said. “It felt like a good way to give back.”
The students hope to host more food drives to help the food shelf and would like to see events like the MLK lunch continue even after they graduate. Klugo said the current student organizers plan to create a road map to help future students plan and host these types of events in the coming years.
“We really want this to be a lasting relationship even after we leave, we don’t want this to just be the one and done sort of year,” Harton said. “To have this continue every year, especially on MLK day would be … something to honor him and his service to everyone.”