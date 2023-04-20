Long an annual tradition, The Schoolhouse in South Burlington held its schoolwide Olympics March 24 and March 31. The two-day challenge was organized and led by the school’s middle schoolers, who had spent weeks brainstorming and designing all of the courses.
Students in kindergarten through ﬁfth grade competed across 10 challenges to both brain and body, ranging from a traditional outdoor team relay race to a quirky newspaper costume building competition. Other activities included a brainy trivia challenge, a “puntastic” riddle extravaganza, building the tallest block tower, and a balloon bop where students tried to keep a balloon in the air for as long as possible.
For Olympic medals, middle schoolers pruned branches from the school’s fruit orchard and cut them into medallions, which they engraved with a wood burning tool. Winners included teams from kindergarten through fifth grade, with sixth to eighth graders leading the events and serving as judges.
“One of my favorites was outside on the playground when we ran around and did a relay race,” said Hunter Mangan, 7, of Winooski. “One of my other favorites was when we built the Legos. I learned when we did Legos to be good partners with people.”
