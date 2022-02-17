Benjamin Tate of South Burlington made the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Dean College.
Aaron Murakami of South Burlington made the fall 2021 semester dean’s list at Springfield College.
Hibo Jafar of South Burlington graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social science from Castleton University in December 2021.
Julia Crocker of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of New England.
Maureen Eddy of South Burlington achieved president’s list honors at Vermont Tech for the fall 2021 semester.
Benjamin A. Mumma of South Burlington made the University of Scranton’s dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
