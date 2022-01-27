The following students from South Burlington were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Vermont: Ryan Anderson, Andrew Stern, Kelly Eddy, Katelyn Marcoux, David Mercier, Nicole Sobczak, Anthony Stem, Riley Trowell, Jaden Varin, Michelle Wehrle, Jason Drebber, Raymond Thibeault, Benjamin Smith, Greta Powers, Jackson Jewell, Michaela Sobczak, Andrew Cunningham, Madeline Reilly, Annika Imobersteg, Andrew Plumb, Justin Conklin, Michaela Forgione, Ainsley Warren and Sydney Klugo.
Maddie Liebegott of South Burlington has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
Southern New Hampshire University named the following South Burlington students to its fall 2021 president’s list: Abigail Dubuque, Maya Parry, Carson Cherry and Maggie O’Farrell.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: William Briggs, David Couture, Naa Dromo Munzir and Radhika Tamang.
Olivia Crocker of South Burlington was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.