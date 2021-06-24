The following South Burlington students received president’s list honors for the spring semester of 2021 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph: Nghia Le, Kyle Keating and Joel Williams.
Benjamin Tate of South Burlington was named to the president’s list for spring 2021 at Dean College.
Harysh Magesh of South Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
South Burlington’s Olivia Prue was named to University of Rhode Island spring 2021 dean’s list.
Caleb Levan earns a spot on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University. He’s a communication major from South Burlington.
Dustin Michael McGrath and Jacob P. Trombley made the spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University. Both men are from South Burlington.
Stephen Cone of South Burlington was named to Springfield College dean’s for spring. He’s majoring in health promotion for schools and communities.
The following South Burlington students made the spring dean’s list at Vermont Tech College: Caitlin Brouillard, Abraham Chandler, Haley Drown, John Guillen and Eren Taskiran.
Chelsea Reichard of South Burlington mades the dean’s list for spring at Fairfield University.
Abrianna DiStefano of South Burlington made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Endicott College.
The following University of Vermont students from South Burlington were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Chloe Alexander, Lydia Ambaye, Gabriella Ambrosino, Ryan Anderson, Hamza Azhar Karim, Henrique Brown, Ethan Chant, Justin Conklin, Ruth Croxford, Ryan Croxford, Andrew Cunningham, Harrison Davis, Spencer Dooley, Kelly Eddy, Michaela Forgione, Mitchell Grant, Preston Grippo, Jen Houghton, Annika Imobersteg, Sophia Khosravi, Sydney Klugo, Brandon Lee, Claire MacQueen, Chloe O’Brien, Madeline Reilly, Ilya Savchenko Sr., Megan Scagnelli, Nora Scully, Mehul Shah, Nicole Sobczak, Adam Sobczak, Michaela Sobczak, Anthony Stem, Raymond Thibeault, Sebastian Thomas, Josie Toof, Riley Trowell, Melissa Valgoi, Jaden Varin, Michelle Wehrle, Ann Wong, and Noah Zhou.
South Burlington’s John O’Rourke was named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for 2021 spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.