Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.