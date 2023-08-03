Brooklyn Beamish of South Burlington graduated from St. Lawrence University. Beamish majored in psychology.
Caitlin Erb of South Burlington graduated from St. Lawrence University. Erb majored in biology and anthropology.
Christopher Bialas of South Burlington made the dean’s honor list at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Bialas is studying mechanical engineering.
Nora Clear of South Burlington made the dean’s list at Providence College.
Savana Goslovich of South Burlington has been named to the Siena College dean’s list for the spring semester.
Ava Hamme of South Burlington earned dean’s list honors for the School of Business at the University of Connecticut.
Madeleine Magnant of South Burlington made the dean’s list at James Madison University.
Claire Vincent of South Burlington is among this year’s Green & Gold Scholarship recipients at the University of Vermont.
The following students from South Burlington made the dean’s list at Tufts University for the spring semester: Joe Balkan, Cora Kakalec and Nadia La.
Cora Kakalec of South Burlington graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in community health from Tufts University
The following students from South Burlington graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in May: Ethan Klesch, biomedical engineering; Sydney Ferro, applied mathematics; Megan Harton, business administration; Julien Chaulot, game design and development; Regan MacKay, finance; Moss Morgan, visual arts.
Rebecca Kayembe made The University of Hartford’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
The following students from South Burlington have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list: Salma Badra; Garrett Brayman; Jaden Cypes; Alena Demirovic; Mohammed Hussein; Kim Le; Alanna Nguyen-Kenney.
The following students from South Burlington have been named to the Champlain College trustees’ list for the spring semester: Carly Laudenslager and Angela Luman.
The following students from South Burlington have been named to the Champlain College president’s list: Jaren Brigham; Jordan Butterfield; Carly Laudenslager; Angela Luman; Alexander Travis; Eli Zhou.
The following students from South Burlington earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont this spring: Yusuf Abdi, political science; Lana Al-Namee, business administration; Owen Amsden, film and television studies; Adam Blair, chemistry; Sophie Bock, community-centered design; Macalaster Bunders, anthropology and classical civilization: Justin Conklin, computer science, cum laude; Seth Cournoyer, economics; Ashley Darling, psychological science; Kaitlyn Desranleau, public communication; Lauren Donovan, elementary education K-6; Basmala Fadel, neuroscience; Michaela Forgione, molecular genetics, cum laude; Philip Fretwell, mechanical engineering; Gabriel Frigo, mechanical engineering; Molly Gaboriault, health sciences; Lena Ginawi, religion; Katherine Hall, psychological science; Emma Havers, business administration; Ahmad Ilu, engineering management; Jay Hwasung, computer science; Nicholas Knudsen, data science; Claire Le Duc, neuroscience; Andrew Little, social work; Nickolas Lyman, business administration; Katelyn Marcoux, biological science, cum laude; Olivia Matthews, arts education; Anika Miner, data science; Anya Olmstead-Posey, individually designed program; Bishnu Pokhrel, biology; Sabrina Redzic, biology; Madeline Reilly, environmental science; Cheten Sherpa, biological science; Meika Shuman, neuroscience; Benjamin Smith, computer science and Japanese; Adam Sobczak, civil engineering; Jonathan Thomas, computer science; Seth Vagt-Bendoski, psychological science and anthropology; Tyler Willard, secondary education: social science; Ann Wong, biology; Yawen Wu, business administration; Nabeeha Yusuf, microbiology; and Jackson Zagursky, business administration.
The following students from South Burlington were named to The University of Tampa’s dean’s list: Lucas Gales and Catherine Davis.
Harysh Magesh of South Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The following students from South Burlington were named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Casey Richards-Bradt and George Karnedy.
Gregory Knowles of South Burlington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Castleton University.
Ayoob Musanovic of South Burlington made the dean’s list at Castleton University for the spring semester.
Regan MacKay from South Burlington made the Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
The following students from South Burlington made Clark University’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Lauren E. Bostwick; Isabella M. Herrera; and Amanda H. Pettengill.
The following students from South Burlington made The University of Rhode Island dean’s list for the spring semester: Marin Edmunds; Maddie Gallagher-Strauss; Emma Kelley; Olivia Prue; and Natalie Straw.
Liam Boyd of South Burlington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in political science from the University of Maryland Global Campus in the spring.
The following students from South Burlington made the dean’s list from the University of Connecticut for the spring semester: Davis Cota; Ava Hamme; Rebecca Tudor; and Catherine White.
Olivia Crocker of South Burlington made the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
Kianna Ladue of South Burlington made president’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester.
The following students from South Burlington have been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester: Christina Cinti; Sara Gosselin; and Jessica Magister.
Christopher Bialas of South Burlington made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Sarah Shiman of South Burlington earned president’s list recognition at Utah Tech.
Caroline Desautels of South Burlington graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing in May.
David Lestrange of South Burlington made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Andrea C. Pinga of South Burlington graduated summa cum laude with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
Maren Altadonna of South Burlington made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Furman University.
Kristen Varin of South Burlington has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Pi Mu Epsilon, the mathematics honorary society.
Lizzie Cornett of South Burlington has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring.
