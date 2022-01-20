Alex Pollack of South Burlington, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2021 dean’s award with distinction.
Trent Newman of South Burlington, a member of the Class of 2022, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Stonehill College.
Kalea Mecca of South Burlington was named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
