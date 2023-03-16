South Burlington students Joe Balkan and Nadia La made the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Tufts University.
Emerson College student George Karnedy of South Burlington earned dean’s list honors for the fall semester. George Karnedy is majoring in media arts production.
The following St. Lawrence University students from South Burlington were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester: Brooklyn Beamish; Caitlin Erb; Kristen Varin; and Regan MacKay.
Olivia Crocker of South Burlington has been named to the fall dean’s list at Roger Williams University.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the president’s list at Northern Vermont for the fall semester: Snow Leopard Magister, Vipon Kasongo and Arlie White.
The following students from South Burlington made the fall semester dean’s list at Clark University: Isabella M. Herrera, first honors; Amanda H. Pettengill, first honors; and Lauren E. Bostwick, second honors.
Daniel Thurber of South Burlington made the dean’s list for the fall semester at Vermont Tech.
Ishir Agarwal of South Burlington achieved president’s list honors at Vermont Tech for the fall semester.
Henry Geffert of South Burlington was named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall semester.
Thomas P. Sweeny of South Burlington received dean’s list honors for the fall semester from Fairfield University.
Ethan Popick of South Burlington has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Florida Institute of Technology.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the fall student honors list at the Community College of Vermont: Faith Baker; Nicolas Duval; Sohayla Mahmoud; Shannon Mahoney; Maribeth Nichols; Rosalie Phillips; and Jody Rand.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the fall president’s list at Community College of Vermont: Fathima Babu; Levi Glenney; and Julia Sides.
The following students, all from South Burlington were named to the fall dean’s list at Community College of Vermont: Musa Khan; Victoria Morgan; and Stacey Savage.
Kristen Precourt of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list at Endicott College for the fall semester. She is the daughter of Susan Precourt and Steven Precourt.
Lucas Gales and Catherine Davis, both of South Burlington, were named to the dean’s list at the University of Tampa for the fall semester.
Eastern Connecticut State University student Zelie Condon-Layman of South Burlington made the fall dean’s list.
Liam J. Clancy of South Burlington, a member of the Saint Michael’s College Class of 2021, was among 26 students and alumni listed as authors of a peer-reviewed paper on neurodegenerative diseases published by The Journal of Comparative Neurology in December 2022. The paper was the result of research funded by a grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences at the National Institutes of Health.
The following South Burlington students were named to the University of Rhode Island’s dean list for the fall: Marin Edmunds; Maddie Gallagher-Strauss; Emma Kelley; Courtney Coffman; Seamus Mcgrath; Olivia Prue; and Natalie Straw.
Ashton Matthews of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Quinnipiac University.
Caitlin Cournoyer of South Burlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of New England.
South Burlington’s John Ambrosino was named to College of the Holy Cross’s fall dean’s list.
