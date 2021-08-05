Nolan Antonicci of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list at Arizona State University for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. He is a South Burlington High School graduate.
Parker Main of South Burlington was named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Hartford.
Connor C. McGrath of South Burlington, a junior at Johnson and Wales University, made dean’s list for both fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. He is a South Burlington High School graduate.
Thabitha Moruthane of South Burlington was named to both the president’s honors and dean’s lists at the University of Hartford.
Several South Burlington students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Tufts University: Joe Balkan, Tara Lowensohn and Cora Kakalec.
Seamus P McGrath of South Burlington, a freshman at the University of Rhode Island and Community College of Vermont made the dean’s list for both fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. He is a South Burlington High School graduate.
