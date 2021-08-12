Grace Hoehl of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May. Hoehl, the daughter of John M. Hoehl and Martha G. Hoehl, is a 2018 graduate of South Burlington High School. She is majoring in chemistry.
Rachael K. Leduc of South Burlington received a master’s degree in Justice, Law and Criminology from American University.
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester: South Burlington, Laura Dattilio and Addie White.
The following students at Northern Vermont University in Vermont were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester: South Burlington, Dennis Kaduru, Carter Mackay, Mia McKenzie and Makayla Millette.
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England: South Burlington, Julia Crocker, Elizabeth Sargent and Ryan Sargent.
