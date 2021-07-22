The following students from South Burlington graduated the practical nursing program this spring from Vermont Technical College: Joseph Rheaume, Margaret Rodgers, Yurie Centybear, Emma Forgione, Mariah Aylward and Durga Dhakal.
Emma Liebegott of South Burlington, a psychology major, made the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring semester.
Bentley Wilking of South Burlington, a physics and mathematics major, was named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the spring semester.
South Burlington’s Danny Terhune was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Maine at Farmington with high honors.
Jessie Anderson of South Burlington graduated magna cum laude May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Daniel J. Chang of South Burlington graduated magna cum laude May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Cindy La Do of South Burlington graduated May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
Marlynn Irambona Serwili of South Burlington graduated magna cum laude May 13 from Saint Michael’s College with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Kimberly Norris of South Burlington made the dean’s list for spring 2021 at Bucknell University.
