Emma Dullaert of South Burlington made the dean’s list for spring at the University of Maine.
Maggie Miller of South Burlington was named to the president’s list at Miami University spring 2021 semester.
Ethan Klesch, Megan Harton, Regan MacKay, Vishnu Muthuswamy, and Max Sample, all of South Burlington, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Miles G. Scanlon of South Burlington graduated magna cum laude with bachelor’s degree in media, culture and the arts, and studio art from Clark University this spring.
Aleksa Sevigny-Morrissey of South Burlington graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Clark University this spring.
