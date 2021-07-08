The following South Burlington students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list: Salma Badra, Joseph Buffo, Anastassya Dyer, Abdo Elchoueiri, Taylor Mathieson, Liam Noble and Natalia Villa Bianchini.
Kevin G Devine of South Burlington made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2021 semester.
Zack Plunkett of South Burlington graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Furman University May 8.
Samantha Elmadjian and Catherine Davis, both of South Burlington, were named to the dean’s list at The University of Tampa for the spring semester.
Bentley Wilking of South Burlington received a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College on , May 22. He was a chemical physics and mathematics major.
Maddie Liebegott of South Burlington was named to dean’s list at Bucknell University for spring 2021.
Jacob P. Trombley of South Burlington graduated from Western New England University May 15 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
The following South Burlington students made the spring 2021 president’s list from Community College of Vermont: Iris Robert and Michael Tatro.
The following Community College of Vermont students from South Burlington were named to the spring 2021 honors list: Adam Anger, Eric Benda, Benjamin Deetjen, Brianna Dimercurio, Kayleigh Gauger, Monica Roberge, Claire Safford, Christina Soter, Jennifer Sweeney and Veliaiani White.
