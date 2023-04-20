The following students from South Burlington were named to Champlain College president’s list for the fall semester: Angela Luman and Michael Magister.
The following students from South Burlington were named to Champlain College trustees’ list for the fall semester: Mohammed Hussein and Carly Laudenslager.
The following students from South Burlington were named to Champlain College dean’s list for the fall semester: Garrett Brayman; Kim Le; Eli Zhou; Jelani Morgan; Anthony Apostol; Alexandra Perras; Tyler Bernadet; Alena Demirovic; Yunier Martinez; Alanna Nguyen-Kenney; Kayden Bushey; and Jaren Brigham.
Ethan Perkinson of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Villanova School of Business.
Harysh Magesh of South Burlington made the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
