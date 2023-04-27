Story slam

On Thursday, March 30, students and families from The Schoolhouse in South Burlington, filled The Black Box Theater at Main Street Landing for an evening of storytelling and live music, the school’s first in-person theater production since 2020.
Gracie Albers, 10, of South Burlington, gets instruction on how to run the light board from Sue Schmidt, longtime producer of The Moth storytelling events producer. Every student wrote and edited a story as part of their writing curriculum, but not every student told their story on stage. Instead, some helped with running the show — lights, slideshows, and sound.
