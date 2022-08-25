Nazareth College student Brianna Peck of South Burlington, a music education major, spent five weeks in Pescara, Italy, June 27 to July 31 as a Gilman scholarship recipient.
She was one of the school’s 10 Gilman scholarship winners, a record number.
Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships from the U.S. Department of State help fund study abroad opportunities.
Scholars receive up to $5,000 toward their study abroad or internship program costs with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas. Since 2001, the program has enabled more than 34,000 Americans to engage in a educational experiences abroad.
The late Rep. Gilman, for whom the scholarship is named, served in the House of Representatives for 30 years and chaired the House Foreign Relations Committee. When honored with the Secretary of State’s Distinguished Service Medal in 2002, he said, “Living and learning in a vastly different environment of another nation not only exposes students to alternate views, but adds an enriching social and cultural experience.”
