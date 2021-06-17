John O’Rourke of South Burlington was named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester at the University of Iowa. O’Rourke is majoring in pre-business.
Ryan Steele and Kristen Varin of South Burlington were named to the St. Lawrence University dean’s list for spring 2021 semester.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list for the spring semester: Chloe Alexander, Lydia Ambaye, Gabriella Ambrosino, Ryan Anderson, Hamza Azhar Karim, Henrique Brown, Ethan Chant, Justin Conklin, Ruth Croxford, Ryan Croxford, Andrew Cunningham, Harrison Davis, Spencer Dooley, Kelly Eddy, Michaela Forgione, Mitchell Grant, Preston Grippo, Jen Houghton, Annika Imobersteg, Sophia Khosravi, Sydney Klugo, Brandon Lee, Claire MacQueen, Chloe O’Brien, Madeline Reilly, Ilya Savchenko Sr., Megan Scagnelli, Nora Scully, Mehul Shah, Nicole Sobczak, Adam Sobczak, Michaela Sobczak, Anthony Stem, Raymond Thibeault, Sebastian Thomas, Josie Toof, Riley Trowell, Melissa Valgoi, Jaden Varin, Michelle Wehrle, Ann Wong, Noah Zhou.
South Burlington resident Mara Senecal-Albrecht made the dean’s list at Connecticut College for the spring semester.
Oliver Bugbee, of South Burlington, was named to Assumption University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
Kalea Mecca of South Burlington was named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
