Sriram Sethuraman, a South Burlington High School student, is a U.S. presidential scholar, one of just 161 high school seniors being recognized nationwide for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.
“Our 2022 presidential scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” Miguel Cardona, U.S. secretary of education, said. “Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.
Of the 3.7 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by chief state school officers, other partner recognition organizations and the National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
Two scholars — one male and one female — are named from each state, Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C. and families living abroad, in addition to 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.
Rebecca Cunningham of Burlington High School was also named.
