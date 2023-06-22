High school graduation ceremonies are always filled with parting wisdom. For example: put that first step forward, and the feet of many will join you; smile, and others will smile back at you; love your community, love others and love yourself.
Or, like graduating senior Evan Pidgeon told his fellow classmates — citing the “great philosopher, Yoda” — “Do or do not. There is no try.”
“Early this morning I watched SpongeBob SquarePants. Yes, I’m 18 years old,” he said at Friday’s South Burlington High School graduation ceremony. “There was a self-reflection on SpongeBob that made me fall back to the age-old question: what is in the Krabby Patty secret formula.”
“There isn’t actually an exact formula ... We are told that the formula for a successful life is to go to college, go to graduate school, find a job to make money so you can make a comfortable life, then marry and have kids,” he said. “But I believe we all have our own unique formula for life. They might have different ingredients, but they all have the same intended outcome: Happiness.”
“I challenge you, Class of 2023, take one risk a day,” he said. “To live a life settled in comfort is to be conquered by fear, and to live in discomfort is to accept growth.”
Pidgeon was one of more than 200 seniors who on Friday graduated from South Burlington High School. Dressed in cap and gown, the students filled the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium, with family and friends looking on from the bleachers.
The Class of 2023’s “journey through school was unusual,” said Alex McHenry, chair of the South Burlington Board of School Directors — having been the last South Burlington class to have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic while still in the school.
The students were freshman when, in the spring of 2020, the world came to a halt.
“But here we are, three years later, and everything that we loved doing is doable again,” he said.
“You’ve worked hard in your journey through public school and have accomplished great things,” he said. “Your loved ones, the educational community and the broader community have also worked hard for you. We are impressed by your achievements, and we are confident that you will be successful in the next phase of your lives.”
Pidgeon was one of several student speakers to address their classmates, joining Kylie Pollack, Brooks Balkan, and class president Raphaela Selorm Sulley
“We are proud to be a class who’s left a mark on our school and our community, and we leave here today knowing that we leave it for the better,” Sulley said, before introducing Philip Galiga, who gave the commencement address.
Galiga, who is retiring after 20 years as a teacher and faculty member with the South Burlington School District, offered some practical advice for the students: listen to reggae music as much as you can, ditch the car and ride a bicycle, and when life hands you lemons, well, do whatever you want with them.
“Create your own masterpieces, and creatively tackle the problems that my generation left you,” he said, “but most of all, be kind, be well and be you.”
This year’s graduating class received numerous awards and scholarships. Emily Borrazzo received a National Merit Scholarship, and, along with Saksham Bhardwaj and Daniel Sehyun Kim, received a Certificate of Merit.
Emily Jean Bellows, meanwhile, was this year’s recipient of The Other Paper scholarship.
“It’s hard to bid farewell to class and community so indelibly impactful,” Balkan said. “We were each other’s best friends, biggest rivals, first loves; there were wild nights, early mornings and days we prayed to get through. Now it’s funny — I wish those days had never ended.”
“It might not have been perfect, but it really was special, wasn’t it?
