Matthew Dransfield, an environmental science teacher at South Burlington High School, received a Presidential Innovation Environmental Educators Award, honorable mention.
“The PIAEE award was established by the 1990 National Environmental Education Act and seeks to recognize, support and bring public attention to the outstanding environmental projects performed by teachers who go beyond textbook instruction to incorporate methods and materials that utilize creative experiences and enrich student learning in K-12 education.”
In reference to Dransfield’s accomplishments, they wrote, “Using field-based learning, he takes students on trips to a dairy farm, composting and recycling facility and local museums. Each is tied to a specific unit in his courses. These trips also show firsthand how, through science in action, society can address today’s toughest sustainability challenges.”
