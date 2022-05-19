After a year of searching, the South Burlington School District has finally hired its first ever executive director of equity.
In the last year, the district has engaged consultants and slowly probed the search and hiring process, all the while maintaining that the plodding pace was purposeful to ensure the district is ready to welcome the right person.
Turns out the right person is De-Dee Loftin-Davis, a New Jersey native with extensive experience in organizing with the NAACP, as a racial equity advisor, lecturer, writer and more. Over the phone, Loftin-Davis is easy to talk to; you can hear the smile in her voice and her excitement for the new job.
“I was born into this work,” Loftin-Davis said, pointing to her family’s long legacy of volunteering with the NAACP and her own experience as a Black woman living in America. “Our community has always been about action. It’s great to have critical and needed conversations, we need that. But the Black community has been talking since slavery. We’ve learned our power is in policy, it is in practices every day, it’s in procedures.”
The South Burlington School Board approved her hiring at a meeting April 27, but she won’t start until the new school year begins in July.
The recently passed school budget allotted a little over $148,000 to create the new position, which carries duties that include working with district leadership, advising the superintendent, examining bias in local, state and federal practices, all while ensuring all voices in the school and wider community are heard.
Earlier this year, the South Burlington school board passed its first equity policy with an emphasis on data collection and reporting on issues of discrimination as top priorities. The policy in some ways leaned on the district’s efforts to hire an executive director of equity, noting that the new position will be required to develop a plan with the director of learning to address significant shortfalls in student outcomes.
“I am excited to welcome De-Dee to the South Burlington School District this July,” superintendent David Young said. “The search, engagement and hiring process for this crucial position has been a thoughtful, months-long endeavor. Her expertise and perspective will greatly help the district continue its efforts in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Loftin-Davis has served as communications chair for her chapter of the NAACP, and has worked with colleges and her local school district facilitating discussions around racial equity. She’s contributed articles about racial equity to Forbes and L.O.V.E. is the Answer, and as guest lectured at Lincoln University, where she was honored as a Woman of Change for Racial Equity award winner.
Her foray into learning about diversity, inclusion and racial equity happened on her first day of kindergarten.
“I was a really avid learner. Before I even went to my first day of kindergarten, my sister had already started a year before me, and she would come home and she would teach me the alphabet,” Loftin-Davis recalled, adding that she felt determined to learn so she could teach her grandfather how to read. He’d who’d grown up in North Carolina working on a blueberry farm starting at age 7 and wasn’t able to get a formal education.
But when she arrived at school and was greeted by the other kids, they threw rocks and slurs at her, staining her dress with blood and sending her home crying.
“I told (my grandmother) what happened and then she wiped my tears and said, ‘We’re going back,’” Loftin-Davis said. “That day my grandmother, and to the credit of the teacher, talked about racial equity and how important inclusion was. That day is when it found me.”
How does she respond to people who might question the need for an equity director in the school district? Well, she faces conflict every day, she said.
“We live on a street called conflict, because of racism,” she said. “It’s unrelenting, yet we have to live our lives. So, the best way we can qualify ourselves every single day is through conflict, whether it’s in a workplace or in education. What does that look like? How do we do that? Not just through conversation, but also active listening and seeing where (another person’s) viewpoint is, and what their motives are.”
Overall, her goal is to make sure all voices in the district are being heard, from students to staff to families. Beyond inclusion, she wants to ensure people feel a sense of belonging. But it won’t be solved through one plan or policy, she noted — the work takes place every day.
“There’s a realness to this work. But there are some middle roads where you can have that joy,” she said.
