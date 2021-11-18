South Burlington’s two dozen school bus drivers and monitors on Monday overwhelmingly voted to join the South Burlington Educators’ Association.
“We are working harder than ever while trying to ensure that our students get where they need to go when they need to get there, and to do it all safely” said James Kirkpatrick, a bus driver who organized the unionization effort.
He said that low wages, a grueling schedule and difficulty recruiting and retaining transportation workers are the main issues that led to Monday’s vote.
“We’re losing drivers and bus monitors,” he said.
The pay — which Kirkpatrick said is among the lowest in Chittenden County — and the need to work multiple shifts and routes are also taking a toll, he said.
“We are looking forward to addressing these issues at the bargaining table as members of the union,” Kirkpatrick said in a press release.
Of the unit’s 24 eligible drivers and monitors, 23 voted in favor of joining the union. After a 10-day waiting period, the drivers will become members of the South Burlington Educators’ Association.
Across Vermont, not just in South Burlington, there are shortages of transportation workers.
The drivers and monitors asked the South Burlington School Board to voluntarily recognize their request to unionize. The board’s refusal to do so led to the unionization vote.
According to an email from the district’s Burlington-based lawyer, the board said it was intending to boost the pay of all drivers and monitors by $3 an hour beginning with the next pay period.
As members of the union, the city’s bus drivers and monitors also become members of Vermont-NEA and of the National Education Association.
With 13,000 members, Vermont-NEA is the largest union in the state; the NEA’s 3 million members makes it the largest union in the country.
