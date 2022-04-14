The next superintendent of South Burlington schools may not be in it for the long haul.
With most teacher and administrator contracts being finalized in the next month or so, the South Burlington school board has decided to hire an interim superintendent and continue its search for a long-term leader next year.
“We won’t be able to have a full, thorough national search that we would like to do, that means we need to look for an interim option,” school board member Michelle Boyer said at the board’s recent meeting.
Boyer, who has spearheaded the search since superintendent David Young announced his resignation in February, suggested advertising for two positions with a plan to hire a long-term superintendent by December. The interim, who would start July 1, would also have the option of applying for the long-term position.
“I did not come to this decision lightly but given that we will be welcoming three new individuals to our school board next month, the timing felt right,” Young wrote in an email to staff after making his announcement at the school board meeting Feb. 16. “I have spent 32 years in the education field and 17 in South Burlington and I could not be prouder of the work we have done together. I will miss families, students and staff and the relationships we have established.”
In February, Young told The Other Paper that he plans to remain active within education.
Having more time to look for a new superintendent will allow the board to hire a consultant, create a search community, survey the community and cast a wide net, said Boyer. “It gives more time for candidates who may not be local to move here,” she added, as residency in the district is a requirement for Vermont superintendents.
Young advised that hiring an interim has “some sense to it. Typically, Vermont has had significant turnover in these positions. The fluidity for some reason is pretty rapid.”
Local competition to hire school superintendents seems high in the Green Mountain state.
There are at least 16 vacancies out of 54 superintendent positions, across the state, including in South Burlington, according to Jeff Francis, executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association. Out of those vacancies, 11 districts have filled positions, meaning they’ve hired someone to start this July, and five districts are still searching, he said.
“In terms of turnover, this year is higher than typical,” Francis said, adding that in recent years, the turnover rate is usually in the six- to 11-year range. “My understanding is that higher than typical turnover is a national trend.”
The school board also hopes to give equity bonus points when considering who to choose as a hiring consultant, specifically for minority- and women-owned small businesses.
“We want the consulting group that we select, if everybody agrees, to demonstrate their commitment to racial equity and show a knowledge and understanding that particularly education and employment are historically places where systemic racism gets perpetuated, so we want to be cognizant in our search,” school board member Kate Bailey said.
Should the board not find an interim replacement, the line of succession falls to Violet Nichols, director of curriculum, and then South Burlington High School principal Patrick Burke.
