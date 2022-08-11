Five months into her term, South Burlington school board member Michelle Boyer has resigned.
The resident quietly submitted a one-sentence resignation effective immediately on July 20, and soon after the school district posted a vacancy on their website, asking for folks to apply to serve the six months remaining on her term.
This is the second abrupt departure of a school board director in two years, coming off at least a decade-long (if not longer) streak of board members with multiple terms under their belts, and only one mid-term resignation in 2013 that included a 30-day notice.
Less than a year ago, freshman school board member Rebecca Day resigned, forcing the board to search for a temporary replacement. The rules this time around are the same: State law requires the board to fill Boyer’s vacancy within 30 days from her notice, which will be next weekend. The candidate, whom members intend to choose following interviews in public session this Wednesday, would serve until Town Meeting Day, March 7. At that time anyone can run for the remaining two years of the term, including the appointee.
Boyer’s notice did not specify why she quit. In an email to The Other Paper, she said she was out of town and would release a statement at the end of the month.
Multiple board members did not return requests for comment.
Boyer started off her short tenure on the school board by taking on one of the district’s biggest responsibilities this year: spearheading the search for a new superintendent.
She kicked off the process by recommending the district hire an interim superintendent for this upcoming school year and then a full-time super to fill the role long-term starting next summer. Over about three months, she and a search committee vetted candidates, but the board’s top choice ended up backing out last minute, leaving the board to appoint Violet Nichols, formerly the district’s director of learning, as the acting superintendent.
The board fielded some criticism of how the search process was conducted, with some residents suggesting the district did not vet candidates enough nor fact-check their applications. Since Nichols took over district leadership in July, the next part of the search process for a permanent super has been underway, with a request for proposals from hiring consultants out for bid.
“We don’t have the money to do mainly anything, so we’re working on that to see what budget we have and then we can move forward,” board chair Travia Childs said regarding the search process at a meeting Aug. 3. “Dr. Boyer was heading this process and now that she’s gone, we have to start from step one.”
Boyer works as a senior research scientist on educational research and measurement and lives in South Burlington.
